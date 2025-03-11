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  • Wasla - image 2
  • Event
  • Entertainment

WASLA ​Music Festival

Recommended booking ahead!

    • 28 Nov 18:00 - 23:00 (GMT+4)
  • Jubilee Park

Recommended booking ahead!

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    Wasla - image 2
    Wasla - image 2
    • Event

    WASLA ​Music Festival

    • Jubilee Park

    Hail a Taxi Buggy

    Book your buggy to get around the city.

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    Zip Around with Electric Scooters

    Hop on an electric scooter to navigate the city quickly and easily!

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    Ride the City with E-bikes

    Rent an e-bike for a fun and eco‑friendly way to explore the city!

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