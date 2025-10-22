Home Expo City Dubai Free Zone Business setup Empower your business journey Work your way, the easy way Office views to inspire, from sweeping skyline panoramas to vibrant urban landscapes. Optional available workspaces: furnished offices, coworking spaces and shared business hubs Infrastructure: High-tech office solutions and upscale amenities Packages Starter Get licensed and started, perfect for solo founders not yet ready to hire. AED ê12,520 / year Accelerate Designed for SMEs and growing teams needing more flexibility and employee scalability. AED ê17,070 / year Scale Up 4 visas, 6 business activities and a company card included, the right fit for hiring teams. AED ê21,070 / year Elevate Designed for established companies and growing teams seeking greater visa allocation and more business activities under one licence. AED ê25,070 / year Enterprise A 3-year business licence designed to grow with you, with workspace options to match. Starting from AED ê38,020 / 3 Years Inside UAE Outside UAE 1 Speak with our account managers 2 Apply online 3 Pay, verify and sign 4 Finalise and receive your licence Connect with more people, build partnerships and find new ways to thrive in a truly collaborative environment. Shared and collaborative spaces for individuals and small teams Flexible solutions for companies of all sizes. Learn more Open in google maps