Home Blog Articles The Roots The Roots Culture UAE Flag Day, when everyone lines up behind the nation's flag Blueprint Real estate Podcast | episode 1: Media, AI and the Expo legacy Journalist Georgia Tolley unpacks AI, the media’s evolution and how Expo’s legacy is helping to shape Dubai’s future. Healthy Living Climate 5 things you didn’t know about Miswak: the OG toothbrush with superpowers Spoiler: it’s not just a stick – it’s a whole desert-born legacy The Roots Mind the majlis: a quick guide to UAE cultural etiquette for expats and tourists Before chasing sunsets at Al Qudra or snapping selfies at Ain Dubai, make sure your etiquette game is as strong as your karak