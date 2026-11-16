Home Blog Articles The Roots The Roots Arts International Day of Islamic Art: where aesthetic heritage meets the future The Roots Culture UAE Flag Day 2026: a story that brings the world together On 3 November, communities across the UAE come together to celebrate Flag Day as the national flag is raised across the country. The Roots Culture UAE Flag Day, when everyone lines up behind the nation's flag Each year on 3 November the United Arab Emirates marks Flag Day - a celebration of unity, pride and gratitude to the nation’s founding leaders. The Roots Education World Teachers' Day: In the age of AI, the teacher matters more than ever AI can now write a lesson plan in seconds, but there's plenty it still cannot do in the classroom. As we mark this year's World Teachers' Day, here's why the UAE's educators matter more than ever