Home Blog Articles The Roots The Roots Culture UAE Flag Day 2026: a story that brings the world together The Roots Education World Teachers' Day: In the age of AI, the teacher matters more than ever AI can now write a lesson plan in seconds, but there's plenty it still cannot do in the classroom. As we mark this year's World Teachers' Day, here's why the UAE's educators matter more than ever The Roots Culture Art in the city instalations Explore nine striking public artworks across Expo City Dubai – where contemporary ideas meet timeless inspiration. The Roots Education Get back-to-school ready with easy active learning at home As children prepare for the upcoming academic year, Susanne Fischer, Manager – Education & Culture at Expo City Dubai, shares simple, practical tips for parents looking to ease the back-to-school transition