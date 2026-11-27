Home Blog Articles Cities in Action Cities in Action Accessibility services Building a city for all: how Expo City Dubai is putting inclusion into practice Cities in Action Architecture, Landscape & Interior Design Studio One city, many lives: Who are we building cities for? This World Cities Day, on 31 October, we look at urban development through the people who experience it every day – and what their needs reveal about the places we call home. Cities in Action Inclusion Seeing beyond sight: understanding the world through different perspectives International White Cane Day: Raising awareness of accessibility, inclusion and independence for people with visual impairments Cities in Action Food & drink experiences World Food Day: We have enough food, so why do we have a global hunger problem? This World Food Day, 16 October, we look at the numbers behind global hunger, food loss and waste – and the ideas, innovations and local knowledge helping to close the gap.