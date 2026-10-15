- Cities in Action
- Inclusion
Seeing beyond sight: understanding the world through different perspectives
- Cities in Action
- Business
Set up your company remotely in Expo City Dubai Free Zone, without travelling to Dubai
Setting up a business in Dubai used to mean flights, in-person signings, and weeks away from your existing operations. At Expo City Dubai Free Zone, you can complete company formation in Dubai entirely online
- Cities in Action
- Community
What does peace actually look like? Five things peaceful cities have in common
For International Day of Peace on 21 September, we look at peace not simply as the absence of conflict, but as something felt in the places where we live. Here are five qualities that can make a city feel more peaceful.