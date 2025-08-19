Home Women's Pavilion Women's Pavilion PHASE 1 Online Masterclasses PHASE 2 Cohort-based in-depth programme PHASE 1 Online Masterclasses PHASE 2 Cohort-based in-depth programme Phase 1 Finding purpose and building confidence - Monday 28 September, 1000 - 1130 (GST) Personal branding and profile building - Wednesday 30 September, 1000 - 1130 (GST) Fireside Chat - Thursday 1 October, 1000 - 1130 (GST) Career development and navigation - Thursday 5 October, 1000 - 1130 (GST) First 90 days success strategy - Wednesday 7 October, 1000 - 1130 (GST) Fireside Chat - Thursday 8 Oct, 1000 - 1130 (GST) Phase 2 Free to join No cost to participants, driven by our mission to create positive impact Tailored learning Workshops designed from your skills gap analysis Mentorship & networking 1:1 guidance from senior professionals and access to employer networks Certification Showcase your achievement with certificates for each phase Career opportunities Exposure to professional networks Who can apply? Is there a fee? Do I need experience in a specific industry? Is this the same programme that ran previously? What makes this programme different? Will the programme guarantee me a job? How much time will I need to commit? What happens after I graduate?