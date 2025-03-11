Home Things to do Events and workshops Event Entertainment Step up for the planet Recommended booking ahead! 13 Nov • 00:56 - 12:00 (GMT+4) Price • Free Al Wasl Plaza Recommended booking ahead! View on map Event Step up for the planet Al Wasl Plaza Price • Free Jubilee parking | E Free public parking with 9 accessible parking spaces Ride the City with E-bikes Rent an e-bike for a fun and eco‑friendly way to explore the city! Read more Zip Around with Electric Scooters Hop on an electric scooter to navigate the city quickly and easily! Read more Hail a Taxi Buggy Book your buggy to get around the city. Read more Event Entertainment Fall Celebration – Beats of India 21 Nov • 16:00 - 22:00 (GMT+4) ê 50 Al Wasl Plaza Event Entertainment Step up for the planet 13 Nov • 00:56 - 12:00 (GMT+4) Free Al Wasl Plaza Event Entertainment Terra Junior Rangers 12 Nov • 16:30 - 18:00 (GMT+4) ê 150 Terra, Expo City Dubai