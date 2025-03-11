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  • Media - Step up for the planet
  • Event
  • Entertainment

Step up for the planet

Recommended booking ahead!

    • 13 Nov 00:56 - 12:00 (GMT+4)
    • Price  •  Free
  • Al Wasl Plaza

Recommended booking ahead!

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    Media - Step up for the planet
    Media - Step up for the planet
    • Event

    Step up for the planet

    • Al Wasl Plaza
    • Price • Free

    Ride the City with E-bikes

    Rent an e-bike for a fun and eco‑friendly way to explore the city!

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    Zip Around with Electric Scooters

    Hop on an electric scooter to navigate the city quickly and easily!

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    Hail a Taxi Buggy

    Book your buggy to get around the city.

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