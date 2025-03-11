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  • Lululemon Event
  • Event
  • Entertainment

Move, connect, feel by lululemon

Recommended booking ahead!

    • 30 Oct 19:00 - 20:00 (GMT+4)
    • 31 Oct 17:00 - 18:00 (GMT+4)
    • Price  •  Starts from ê 100
  • Jubilee Park

Recommended booking ahead!

    • Outdoor

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    Lululemon Event
    Lululemon Event
    • Event

    Move, connect, feel by lululemon

    • Jubilee Park
    • Price • Starts from ê 100

    Hail a Taxi Buggy

    Book your buggy to get around the city.

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    Zip Around with Electric Scooters

    Hop on an electric scooter to navigate the city quickly and easily!

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    Ride the City with E-bikes

    Rent an e-bike for a fun and eco‑friendly way to explore the city!

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