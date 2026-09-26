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Cigna Run and Fitness event

    • 26 Sep 07:30 - 09:00 (GMT+4)
    • Free to all  • 
    • Free
  • Surreal
  • English

It doesn’t matter if you’re a serious athlete or someone who just likes to move around and have some fun. Cigna Run and Fitness was created for everybody – and every body

    • Outdoor

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    • Event
    • Sports

    Cigna Run and Fitness event

    • Surreal
    • Free to all •

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