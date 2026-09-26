Home Things to do Events and workshops +6 Event Sports Cigna Run and Fitness event 26 Sep • 07:30 - 09:00 (GMT+4) Free to all • Free Surreal English It doesn’t matter if you’re a serious athlete or someone who just likes to move around and have some fun. Cigna Run and Fitness was created for everybody – and every body Outdoor View on map Event Sports Cigna Run and Fitness event Surreal Free to all • Jubilee parking | E Free public parking with 9 accessible parking spaces Hail a Taxi Buggy Book your buggy to get around the city. Read more Zip Around with Electric Scooters Hop on an electric scooter to navigate the city quickly and easily! Read more Ride the City with E-bikes Rent an e-bike for a fun and eco‑friendly way to explore the city! Read more Event Community Beyond the Pink Ribbon: Rethinking Breast Cancer Awareness 27 Oct • 10:00 - 12:30 (GMT+4) Free Event Expo City and RICS WLCA Training 19 Nov • 09:00 - 17:00 (GMT+4) ê 950 Event Fall Celebrations - The Spirit of Mexico 24 Oct • 16:00 - 22:00 (GMT+4) ê 30 Event Anuv Jain Live in Dubai 20 Nov • 18:30 - 23:59 (GMT+4) Starts from ê 149 Event Blue at Jubilee Park 25 Oct • 20:00 - 23:59 (GMT+4) From ê 299