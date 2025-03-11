Home Event Community Her Health Summit (Community) 16 Jan • 08:30 - 17:00 (GMT+4) Free Expo City Dubai Event Community Her Health Summit (Industry) 20 Jan • 08:30 - 17:00 (GMT+4) Invitation only Women's Pavilion What is Her Health Summit? What is the difference between Industry Day and Community Day? How much are tickets? Is food included in my ticket? Where will the Summit take place? Is parking available? Is the venue accessible? Can I attend both days? Will I receive CME credits for Industry Day? Can I bring my children to Community Day? What is the cancellation or refund policy?