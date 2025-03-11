الصفحة الرئيسية فعالية المجتمع قمة صحة المرأة (المجتمع) 16 يناير • 08:30 - 17:00 (GMT+4) مجاناً مدينة إكسبو دبي فعالية المجتمع قمة صحة المرأة (القطاع المهني) 20 يناير • 08:30 - 17:00 (GMT+4) بدعوة خاصة فقط جناح المرأة What is Her Health Summit? What is the difference between Industry Day and Community Day? How much are tickets? Is food included in my ticket? Where will the Summit take place? Is parking available? Is the venue accessible? Can I attend both days? Will I receive CME credits for Industry Day? Can I bring my children to Community Day? What is the cancellation or refund policy?