Home Brochure download (18 MB) Al Wasl Plaza | Capacity: 3,000 standing, 820 seated, 750 banquet, 1,000 cocktail Pearl Terrace | Capacity: 65 seated Al Wasl Spaces | Capacity: 200 standing, 80 seated Surreal | Capacity: 1,000 standing, 350 banquet, 400 cocktail Living Lab | Capacity: 100 The Bowl | Capacity: 500 North Space | Capacity: 100 Terra Auditorium | Capacity: 130 Oryx meeting rooms | Capacity: 20 per room Terrace | Capacity: 275 Wadi Circle | Capacity: 85 Rooftop | Capacity: 150 Taqa Island | Capacity: 30 Plaza | Capacity: 1,300 Forum | Capacity: 140 Auditorium | Capacity: 440 Hall | Capacity: 280 VIP Lounge | Capacity: 20 Nexus Hub | Venue capacity: 250 Conference room | Capacity: 10 Leader lounge | Capacity: 10 Event lounge | Capacity: 100 standing, 40 seated Nexus Green room | Capacity: 4 Garden terrace | Capacity: 50 standing, 25 seated Sunset terrace | Capacity: 50 standing, 25 seated Al Forsan park | Capacity: 4,000 standing, 3,000 floor seated, 1,100 banquet, no cocktail Dubai Millenium Amphitheatre | Capacity: 2,500 standing, 1,500 seated, no banquet, no cocktail Jubilee Park | Capacity: 10,000 standing, 6,000 seated, 2,000 banquet, no cocktail Expo City Arena | Capacity: 70,000 standing Expo Portal | Capacity: 16,000 standing, 9,130 banquet, 10,956 cocktail Latifa and The Space City | Capacity: 250 Rashid's Adventures Playground | Capacity: 250 Info: Location: Customisable event space: Services: