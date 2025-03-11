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Al Wasl Plaza | Capacity: 2,700 standing, 800 seated
Surreal | Capacity: 1,000 standing, 350 banquet, 400 cocktail
Living Lab | Capacity: 100
Terra Auditorium | Capacity: 130
C3 Plaza | Capacity: 1,300
The Nexus hub | Venue capacity: 250
Al Forsan park | Capacity: 5,000 standing, 3,750 floor seated, 2,750 banquet, 3,300 cocktail
  • Offer Business | DEC South

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