100% foreign ownership
Flexible licensing solutions
Global connectivity
Commercial licence:
Service Licence:
Light industrial licence:
Business Licence :
|Inside UAE
|Outside UAE
download PDF: How to set up your business at Expo City Dubai, 641 KB
How to set up your business at Expo City Dubai
641 KB • PDF
download PDF: Business Set-up Application Form New Entity Company, 379 KB
Business Set-up Application Form New Entity Company
379 KB • PDF
download PDF: Business Set-up Application Form-Branch, 308 KB
Business Set-up Application Form-Branch
308 KB • PDF
download PDF: Expo City Dubai restricted business activities - food and beverage shisha and alcohol, 962 KB
Expo City Dubai restricted business activities - food and beverage shisha and alcohol
962 KB • PDF
download PDF: Ultimate Beneficial Owner Declaration, 263 KB
Ultimate Beneficial Owner Declaration
263 KB • PDF