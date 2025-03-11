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New company or branch

100% foreign ownership

Flexible licensing solutions

Global connectivity

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Commercial licence:

Service Licence:

Light industrial licence:

Business Licence :

Inside UAE
Outside UAE

download PDF: How to set up your business at Expo City Dubai, 641 KB
download PDF: Business Set-up Application Form New Entity Company, 379 KB
download PDF: Business Set-up Application Form-Branch, 308 KB
download PDF: Expo City Dubai restricted business activities - food and beverage shisha and alcohol, 962 KB
download PDF: Ultimate Beneficial Owner Declaration, 263 KB

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