- Innovation
- Architecture, Landscape & Interior Design Studio
A cooler Dubai
- Innovation
- Expo Green Licence
The business case for going green: what does a green licence actually cost?
As one of the first organisations to secure an Expo Green Licence, __Gregoire Denjean-Massia, Co-Founder and COO of WAT (We Are Tech)__, offers an insight into what it costs, what it takes to qualify and, crucially, when the investment will pay off
- Innovation
- Expo Green Licence
Why green credentials are becoming even more commercially valuable in Dubai
For climate-tech companies like AirJoule Technologies, proving a solution works is only half the challenge. The real challenge is scaling it, which is why green licensing is emerging as a powerful business advantage in the UAE.
- Innovation
- Education
International Literacy Day: what does it mean to be literate in 2026?
You can read a message, navigate an app and decode a menu without a second thought. But in a world shaped by AI, algorithms and an endless stream of information, that word – literate – is starting to mean something a little different