Visit
Things To Do
Attractions
Attractions
Events & Workshops
Events & Workshops
Parks & Wellness
Parks & Wellness
Expo City Camps
Expo City Camps
Al Wasl Season
Al Wasl Season
Dining & Retail
Restaurants & Cafés
Restaurants & Cafés
Dining promotions
Dining promotions
Retail
Retail
Plan Your Visit
Getting Here
Getting Here
City map
City map
Mobility On-site
Mobility On-site
Combo Ticket
Combo Ticket
Expo City Dubai App
Expo City Dubai App
VIP Guided Tours
VIP Guided Tours
Birthday parties
Birthday parties
FEATURED
Live
Expo Living
Expo Valley
Expo Valley
Register your interest
Register your interest
Sales centre
Sales centre
Districts
Expo Downtown
Expo Downtown
Expo Business
Expo Business
Expo Hills
Expo Hills
Expo Fields
Expo Fields
Projects
Expo Valley Views
Expo Valley Views
Al Waha Residences
Al Waha Residences
Sidr Residences
Sidr Residences
Maha Villas
Maha Villas
Yasmina Villas
Yasmina Villas
Shamsa Townhouses
Shamsa Townhouses
Sky Residences
Sky Residences
Mangrove Residences
Mangrove Residences
Featured
Free Zone
WHAT WE OFFER
Free Zone services
Free Zone services
Business setup
Business setup
Packages
Packages
Commercial spaces
Commercial spaces
Business directory
Business directory
SETUP
For individuals
For individuals
New company or branch
New company or branch
Retail and restaurants
Retail and restaurants
Short-term
Short-term
WORKSPACES
Office
Office
Future Forward Business Hub
Future Forward Business Hub
Coworking
Coworking
UAE's first Green Innovation District
UAE's first Green Innovation District
Explore
Expo City Dubai
About the city
About the city
Master plan
Master plan
Leadership
Leadership
Accessibility
Accessibility
Contact us
Contact us
Legal
Legal
Sustainability
Decarbonisation roadmap
Decarbonisation roadmap
Seeds of Change
Seeds of Change
Sustainability reports
Sustainability reports
Initiatives
Expo City Dubai Foundation
Expo City Dubai Foundation
Women's Pavilion
Women's Pavilion
Schools programme
Schools programme
Firdaus Orchestra
Firdaus Orchestra
Stories
Latest stories
City Voice
City Voice
By topic
Cities in action
Cities in action
Beta
Beta
Healthy living
Healthy living
The Roots
The Roots
Podcast
Blueprint episodes
Blueprint episodes
Free family fun, art, culture and outdoor adventure at Expo City Dubai
Free family fun, art, culture and outdoor adventure at Expo City Dubai
Spaces
Plan an event
Event spaces in Expo City
Event spaces in Expo City
All spaces
All spaces
Explore on map
Explore on map
Make an enquiry
Make an enquiry
Flagship venues
Terra
Terra
Connect Conference Centre | C3
Connect Conference Centre | C3
Nexus
Nexus
Spaces by event type
Wedding and social event
Wedding and social event
Meetings & conferences
Meetings & conferences
Fitness & wellness
Fitness & wellness
Festivals & events
Festivals & events
Plan your event at Expo City Dubai
Plan your event at Expo City Dubai