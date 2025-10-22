Home Expo City Dubai Free Zone Business setup 100% foreign ownership Flexible licensing solutions Learn more Global connectivity Inspiring office views, from skyline panoramas to creative urban landscapes Infrastructure: High-tech office spaces, flexible business solutions, and essential amenities Environment: Sustainable, eco-friendly spaces designed for innovation and growth Dining: Premium dining access, vibrant food scenes, and convenient cafés within reach Parking: Direct access to basement and outdoor parking Validity: Government support: Category: Available workspaces: Pricing Enterprise A 3-year business licence designed to grow with you, with workspace options to match. Starting from AED ê38,020 / 3 Years Inside UAE Outside UAE 1 Speak with our account managers 2 Apply online 3 Pay, verify and sign 4 Finalise and receive your licence 9,000 – 13,000sqft | Iconic location with spectacular views 1,000 – 30,000sqft | Premium campus environment What differentiates Expo City Dubai from other commercial districts in Dubai? How does Expo City Dubai encourage business collaboration and growth? What type of companies can set up at Expo City Dubai? What is the community vibe like for people working at Expo City Dubai? What type of commercial spaces does Expo City Dubai offer? What are the offerings and services provided by the Expo City Dubai Free Zone Authority? Does Expo City Dubai have one hub for all leasing and licensing needs? How easy is it to get to Expo City Dubai? Open in google maps