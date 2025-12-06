Home Things to do Events and workshops Event Entertainment Winter City 06 Dec • 16:00 - 22:00 (GMT+4)07 Dec • 16:00 - 22:00 (GMT+4)08 Dec • 16:00 - 22:00 (GMT+4) View all Price • ê 50 Al Wasl Plaza English Part of Al Wasl Season Outdoor View on map Event Winter City Al Wasl Plaza Price • ê 50 Sustainability parking | J Free public parking Sustainability Parking | V Paid, valet parking Sustainability parking | H Ride the City with E-bikes Rent an e-bike for a fun and eco‑friendly way to explore the city! Read more Zip Around with Electric Scooters Hop on an electric scooter to navigate the city quickly and easily! Read more Hail a Taxi Buggy Book your buggy to get around the city. Read more Dining Restaurant Choy restaurant & lounge $$$ Grilled Sustainability District