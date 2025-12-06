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  • Winter City Hero
  • Event
  • Entertainment

Winter City

    • 06 Dec 16:00 - 22:00 (GMT+4)
    • 07 Dec 16:00 - 22:00 (GMT+4)
    • 08 Dec 16:00 - 22:00 (GMT+4)
    • Price  •  ê 50
  • Al Wasl Plaza
  • English
  • Outdoor

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Winter City Hero
Winter City Hero
  • Event

Winter City

  • Al Wasl Plaza
  • Price • ê 50

Ride the City with E-bikes

Rent an e-bike for a fun and eco‑friendly way to explore the city!

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Zip Around with Electric Scooters

Hop on an electric scooter to navigate the city quickly and easily!

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Hail a Taxi Buggy

Book your buggy to get around the city.

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