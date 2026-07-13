What’s on today Mon, Jul 13, 2026 Hail a Taxi Buggy View city map Dining Today, 13 Jul Tomorrow Don't miss these events 09:00 Event Entertainment Pricing • *From ê 152 / day Sidr Avenue, Sustainability District 10:00 Dining Promotion Hosted at PXB Café 14:00 Dining Promotion Hosted at Choy restaurant & lounge Explore the city’s best offers View promotions Our picks Dining Restaurant $$$ China Pavilion, Opportunity District Attractions & Parks Attraction $$$ Sidr Avenue, Sustainability District Dining Restaurant Promotion $$$ Sustainability District Attractions & Parks Attraction Pricing • ê 75 Sustainability District Dining Bars & lounges Promotion $$$ Sky Quarter A - Building 7 - GF - Unit 001 Explore more today in the city Events Attractions & Parks Toilets Practical info Bars & lounges Parking Residential